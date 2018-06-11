Welspun Corp rises 3% on order win for supply of API pipes

Shares of Welspun Corp added 3.6 percent intraday Monday as company bagged an order for supply of API pipes.

The company has been awarded contracts for supply of 72 KMT of API pipes in to the America's market.

With these additions, the company's current order book stands at 1,610 KMTs valued at Rs 110 billion.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 197 and 52-week low Rs 94.65 on 22 January, 2018 and 08 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.65 percent below its 52-week high and 42.26 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:51 hrs Welspun Corp was quoting at Rs 134.65, up Rs 3.25, or 2.47 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 4.74 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 28.41.

