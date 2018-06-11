App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun Corp rises 3% on order win for supply of API pipes

The company has been awarded contracts for supply of 72 KMT of API pipes in to the America's market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Welspun Corp added 3.6 percent intraday Monday as company bagged an order for supply of API pipes.

The company has been awarded contracts for supply of 72 KMT of API pipes in to the America's market.

With these additions, the company's current order book stands at 1,610 KMTs valued at Rs 110 billion.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 197 and 52-week low Rs 94.65 on 22 January, 2018 and 08 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.65 percent below its 52-week high and 42.26 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:51 hrs Welspun Corp was quoting at Rs 134.65, up Rs 3.25, or 2.47 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 4.74 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 28.41.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 11:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.