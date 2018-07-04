App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VST Tillers Tractors slips 3% on poor June sales number

For the quarter ended June 2018, the company's power tillers sale was down 24.6 percent at 5,367 units and tractors sale was down 24.5 percent at 1,927 units.

Share price of VST Tillers Tractors slipped 3 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday on the back of poor sales number reported by the company for the quarter and month ended June 2018.

The company sold 2,948 units of power tillers in June 2018 against 4,099 units in June 2017, de-growth of 28 percent. Also, the company's tractors sale declined 8 percent at 871 units in June 2018 versus 954 units in June 2017.

For the quarter ended June 2018, the company's power tillers sale was down 24.6 percent at 5,367 units and tractors sale was down 24.5 percent at 1,927 units.

At 09:22 hrs VST Tillers Tractors was quoting at Rs 2,250.25, down Rs 62.20, or 2.69 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,085 and 52-week low Rs 1,935 on 24 April, 2018 and 27 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.46 percent below its 52-week high and 17.25 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 09:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

