Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vakrangee locked at 5% upper circuit; board meeting on June 14

A meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on June 14 to consider financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

Shares of Vakrangee locked at 5 percent upper circuit ahead of board meeting to be held on June 14.

A meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on June 14 to consider financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

The trading window for trading in company's securities shall remain closed with immediate effect and shall open 48 hours after the results are made public.

There were pending buy orders of 854,623 shares, with no sellers available.

vakrangee

At 10:26 hrs Vakrangee was quoting at Rs 35.75, up Rs 1.70, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 10:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

