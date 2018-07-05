Va Tech Wabag rises 3%, to consider fund raising on July 9

Shares of Va Tech Wabag gained more 3 percent in the opening trade on Thursday as company to consider fund raising on July 9.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 9, 2018, to consider and approve the fund raising proposal.

The trading window for dealing in the company's equity shares will remain closed from July 5 to July 11, 2018 (both days inclusive) for prevention of insider trading.

At 09:28 hrs Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 381.95, up Rs 11.90, or 3.22 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 707 and 52-week low Rs 366.60 on 04 July, 2017 and 04 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.18 percent below its 52-week high and 3.79 percent above its 52-week low.