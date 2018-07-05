App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Va Tech Wabag rises 3%, to consider fund raising on July 9

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 9, 2018, to consider and approve the fund raising proposal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Va Tech Wabag gained more 3 percent in the opening trade on Thursday as company to consider fund raising on July 9.

The trading window for dealing in the company's equity shares will remain closed from July 5 to July 11, 2018 (both days inclusive) for prevention of insider trading.

At 09:28 hrs Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 381.95, up Rs 11.90, or 3.22 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 707 and 52-week low Rs 366.60 on 04 July, 2017 and 04 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.18 percent below its 52-week high and 3.79 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 09:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

