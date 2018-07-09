V-Mart Retail hits 52-week high; Jefferies maintains hold

Shares of V-Mart Retail touched 52-week high of Rs 3,288, surging 16 percent intraday Monday as research house Jefferies has maintained hold rating on V-Mart Retail.

According to Jefferies, the company is a key beneficiary of rural recovery and recent MSP hikes

Research house raised topline & EBITDA estimates by over 2% and 4% on strong execution, better traction.

At 11:33 hrs V-Mart Retail was quoting at Rs 3,152.70, up Rs 314, or 11.06 percent.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 42.87 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 73.32

