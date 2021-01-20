MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Upstox launches digital platform for investing in gold

The purchased gold can be converted into physical coins or bars or stored in the vault, Upstox said.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

Digital brokerage firm Upstox on January 19 announced the launch of a digital platform for investing in gold, named Upstox Digital Gold.

"Apart from investing in the stock market and mutual funds, Upstox customers can now also invest online in gold," said Upstox, which is also known as RKSV Securities India.

The platform, as per the company, enables customers to buy 24-karat digital gold of 99.9 percent purity at live market rates, updated in real-time on the platform.

The purchased gold can then be converted into physical coins or bars or stored in the vault, Upstox said.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Upstox, said: "At Upstox, we believe that everyone must have access to multiple investment options so that they can build a balanced and diversified portfolio."

Close

"We want a greater segment of people to take advantage of the digital gold offering along with stocks, mutual funds, IPOs, NFOs, and other products to maximise ways to build wealth."

Upstox said it has partnered with Augmont, an integrated precious metals management company, that empowers customers to begin investing in digital gold, starting at just Rs 1.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Gold #trading
first published: Jan 19, 2021 01:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.