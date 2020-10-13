172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|tube-investments-stake-purchase-in-cg-power-gets-competition-commission-nod-5959591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tube Investments' stake purchase in CG Power gets Competition Commission nod

In August, TIIL offered to invest Rs 700 crore in CG Power for more than 50 percent stake.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Competition Commission of India on October 13 said it has approved the proposed acquisition of over 50 percent stake in CG Power and Industrial Solutions by Tube Investments of India Ltd (TIIL). TIIL, a listed entity, is a part of the Chennai-based Murugappa Group.

In August, TIIL offered to invest Rs 700 crore in CG Power for more than 50 percent stake. Lenders to CG Power, which had defaulted on loan repayments since a fraud was detected in the firm last year, launched a Swiss challenge to explore if any other eligible investor was willing to better TIIL's offer.

TIIL emerged as the winning bidder in the Swiss challenge. "Commission approves proposed acquisition of shares in CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited by Tube Investments of India Limited," the fair trade regulator said in a tweet.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:42 pm

tags #Business #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #Competition Commission of India #Market news #Murugappa Group #Tube Investments of India Ltd

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.