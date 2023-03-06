 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trading in March: Top 10 ideas from experts as bulls charge Nifty to new highs

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

In coming sessions, 17,700-17,800 levels (5 and 21 EMA) are expected to be next resistance area for the index and if the said levels get passed then psychological 18,000 mark which coincides with 20-day SMA is likely to be a crucial hurdle, with the support at 17,400-17,255 area

After a rout in the previous week, the market rebounded with more than half a percent gains for week ended March 3, driven by Friday's smart rally of 1.5 percent. The Nifty50 has formed a decent bullish candlestick pattern with long lower shadow on the weekly scale, indicating support-based buying at lower levels.

"Formation of such pattern after the sharp weakness of previous week signal chances of upside bounce for the market ahead," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

The index jumped 129 points to 17,594 for the week, tad above 200-day EMA (exponential moving average - Rs 17,582).

In the coming sessions, 17,700-17,800 levels (5 and 21 EMA - exponential moving average on weekly scale) are expected to be next resistance area for the index and if the said levels get passed then psychological 18,000 mark which coincides with 20-day SMA (simple moving average) is likely to be crucial hurdle, with the support at 17,400-17,255 area, experts said.