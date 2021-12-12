Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market snapped three-day winning streak and closed the volatile session on a flat note with negative bias on December 10. But the broader markets outperformed benchmark indices as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.8 percent each.

The BSE Sensex was down 20.46 points at 58,786.67, while the Nifty50 fell 5.50 points to 17,511.30 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels. The index gained 1.83 percent during the week and saw bullish candle formation on the weekly scale.

"A small positive candle was formed with upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a formation of high wave type candle pattern. Normally, such high wave formation after a reasonable upmove or down move could be considered as a reversal pattern on either side," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He further says having formed this pattern amidst a range movement, the predictive value could be less. "This could be considered as a range bound action."

He feels the short term trend of Nifty continues to be rangebound. "The lack of selling pressure at the important resistance could indicate higher chances of sharp upside breakout of the hurdle in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,400-17,380 levels," says Nagaraj Shetti.

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,432.9, followed by 17,354.5. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,562 and 17,612.7.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank gained 23.25 points to close at 37,105.65 on December 10. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 36,902.26, followed by 36,698.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 37,231.06 and 37,356.53 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 32.94 lakh contracts was seen at 18000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the December series.

This is followed by 17500 strike, which holds 23.50 lakh contracts, and 17000 strike, which has accumulated 14.04 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 17400 strike, which added 2.61 lakh contracts, followed by 17600 strike which added 83,250 contracts, and 17900 strike which added 62,750 contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 17200 strike, which shed 2.14 lakh contracts, followed by 18000 strike which shed 57,750 contracts and 17300 strike which shed 57,550 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 49.69 lakh contracts was seen at 17000 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the December series.

This is followed by 16500 strike, which holds 28.13 lakh contracts, and 17500 strike, which has accumulated 23.11 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 17400 strike, which added 3.19 lakh contracts, followed by 16600 strike which added 2.93 lakh contracts and 16700 strike which added 2.71 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 18000 strike, which shed 22,550 contracts, followed by 18500 strike which shed 17,500 contracts and 17600 strike which shed 9,200 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

57 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

25 stock saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

54 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was seen.

50 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

Analysts/Investors Meeting

Minda Industries: The company's officials will meet analysts and investors on December 13 for business update.

EPL: The company's officials will meet investors on December 13 to discuss about overview of the industry and current business environment.

3i Infotech: The company's officials will meet Dalal and Broacha on December 13.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India: The company's officials will meet iThought Wealth Analytics, and JHP Securities on December 13.

Galaxy Surfactants: The company's officials will interact with investor and analyst on December 13.

Asian Paints: The company's officials will participate in Evli Group on December 14.

Kirloskar Industries: The company's officials will meet Aurigin Capital on December 14.

Tata Motors: The company's officials will meet several analysts and institutional investors on December 14.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company's officials will meet Kotak Mutual Fund on December 16.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company's officials will interact with investors and analysts on December 20 to discuss its refreshed strategy.

Stocks in News

Tega Industries: The company will make a debut on the bourses on December 13. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 453 per equity share.

Antony Waste Handling Cell: Its material subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects has received letter of intent for contract namely 'door to door collection and transportation of municipal solid waste to disposal site and operation & maintenance of equipment/machineries’ from city - Sadar Paharganj Zone of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Vedanta: The company has approved second interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share on face value of Re 1 per share for FY22, amounting to Rs 5,019 crore.

Kopran: Indian Patent office has granted process patent number for 20 years to Kopran Research Laboratories, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) product Nitroxoline.

IIFL Securities: The company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the sale of its entire stake (21.47%) in Giskard Datatech (Tendlyne), an associate of the company, to IIFL Capital Enhance Fund (AIF Category II). With this, Tendlyne will cease to be an associate of the company.

Minda Industries: The company has entered into a joint venture agreement with FRIWO AG Germany, a leading international manufacturer of innovative power supply units and e-drive solutions, to combine their manufacturing prowess and technical expertise to manufacture and supply various electric vehicle components in Indian subcontinent. The company will hold a majority stake of 50.1% in the joint venture entity.

Fund Flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,092.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 386.63 crore in the Indian equity market on December 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks - Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vodafone Idea - are under the F&O ban for December 13. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

