Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market remained on a strong footing as bulls retained their control over Dalal Street for the seventh consecutive session on October 9. Buying in banking & financials amid additional liquidity and regulatory measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India to boost economic recovery aided market sentiments.

The BSE Sensex climbed 326.82 points to 40,509.49, while the Nifty50 jumped 79.60 points to 11,914.20, the highest closing level since February 20 this year and formed a bullish candle on daily as well as weekly charts. The index gained over 4 percent during the week.

"The recent upside breakout of important trend line resistance (11,600) as per weekly timeframe (according to change in polarity), the negation of Bearish Engulfing pattern of daily and weekly timeframe chart (by closing above 11,794) and the negation of Doji pattern of Thursday as per daily timeframe chart - all these positive pieces of evidence are pointing towards a strong placement for the market to go up further," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, told Moneycontrol.

Technically, such negations of bearish patterns more often results in a continuation of sharp up trended moves in the underlying, he feels. The upside target to be watched for the coming week ist 12,250, while immediate support is placed at 11,800, he said.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three- month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty is placed at 11,833.4, followed by 11,752.6. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,966.8 and 12,019.4.

Nifty Bank

The Bank Nifty rallied 655.50 points or 2.83 percent to close at 23,846.80 on October 9 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 23,351.43, followed by 22,856.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,123.13 and 24,399.46.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 20.75 lakh contracts was seen at 12,500 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the October series.

This is followed by 12,000 strike, which holds 17.09 lakh contracts, and 11,800 strike, which has accumulated 11.67 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 12,400 strike, which added 1.91 lakh contracts, followed by 12,700 strike which added 1.89 lakh contracts and 12,300 strike which added 1.72 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 12,000 strike, which shed 2.64 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500 strike, which shed 77,250 contracts and 11,700 strike which shed 50,700 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 24.02 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike, which will act as crucial support in the October series.

This is followed by 11,500 strike, which holds 22.43 lakh contracts, and 11,300 strike, which has accumulated 17.80 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 11,900 strike, which added 2.73 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strike, which added 2.61 lakh contracts and 12,000 strike which added 1.94 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was witnessed at 11,100 strike, which shed 53,475 contracts, followed by 11,000 strike which shed 52,950 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

33 stocks saw long build-up

Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

29 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

44 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

31 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on October 12

Wipro, GNA Axles, Shalby, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing and Alexander Stamps will announced quarterly earnings on October 12.

Stocks in the news

UTI AMC: The company to list its equity shares on October 12 after fixing issue price of Rs 554 per share.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-owned defence company to debut on bourses on October 12. The issue price is fixed at Rs 145 per share.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company raised Rs 441 crore by selling a part of its stake in OakNorth Bank Ltd.

Glenmark Pharma: The company's clinical study says no significant clinical benefit with Umifenovir addition in COVID-19 treatment.

Sandhar Technologies: The company divested its entire shareholding in joint venture Indo Toolings (ITPL) in favour of JBM Auto, the joint venture partner.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India): Promoter entity IEH FMGI Holdings LLC proposed to sell up to 1,21,45,391 equity shares (representing 21.83 percent of the paid-up equity) via offer for sale on October 12-13. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 342 per share.

RITES: The company secured consultancy orders worth Rs 103 crore.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 39.39 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 126.61 crore in the Indian equity market on October 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks - Adani Enterprises, BHEL, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power and Vedanta - are under the F&O ban for October 12. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.