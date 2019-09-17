Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The 30-share Sensex ended the day 262 points, or 0.70 percent down, at 37,123.31, with only six stocks in the green on September 16. Nifty managed to hold the psychologically important level of 11,000. The index settled 72 points, or 0.65, percent down at 11,003.50, with 14 stocks in the green and 36 in the red.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 10,963.57, followed by 10,923.63. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,048.07 and 11,092.63.

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,855, down 0.87 percent on September 16. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,746.97, followed by 27,638.94. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,014.87 and 28,174.73.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Power with stop loss at Rs 63 and target of Rs 67

Buy Adani Power with stop loss at Rs 63.5 and target of Rs 68

Buy Titan Company with stop loss at Rs 1120 and target of Rs 1180

Sell Interglobe Aviation with stop loss at Rs 1690 and target of Rs 1640

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2693 and target of Rs 2780

Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1372 and target of Rs 1330

Buy Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company with a stop loss of Rs 160 and target of Rs 180

Sell Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1356 and target of Rs 1315

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Britannia Industries with target at Rs 2780 and stop loss at Rs 2685

Buy Nestle India with target at Rs 13000 and stop loss at Rs 12713

Buy Tata Elxsi with target at Rs 700 and stop loss at Rs 645

Sell Strides Pharma Science with target at Rs 370 and stop loss at Rs 386