Top buy and sell ideas by Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sensex and Nifty closed in the red on September 12 on profit-booking as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of key macroeconomic numbers. Later in the day, latest price data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that India's retail inflation rate in August grew 3.21 percent, remaining within Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target level of 4 percent.

On the other hand, the country's industrial output grew 4.3 percent month-on-month (MoM) in July against a growth of 2.0 percent in June. Manufacturing output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, grew 4.2 percent in July, against 1.2 percent growth in June.

After a rangebound session, the Sensex index closed the day with a loss of 167 points, or 0.45 percent, at 37,104.28, with 8 stocks in the green and 22 in the red. The Nifty pack fell 53 points, or 0.48 percent, to end at 10,982.80. Among the 50 stocks in the index, only 15 could log gains.

Broader BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.18 percent down and 0.12 percent up, respectively.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 10,937.93, followed by 10,893.07. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,054.73 and 11,126.67.

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,818.50, up 0.15 percent on September 12. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,701.37, followed by 27,584.23. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,998.97 and 28,179.44.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Sell Bharti Airtel with stop loss above Rs 351.20 for targets of Rs 342.75 and Rs 340.50

Buy Hindalco Industries with stop loss below Rs 194.50 for targets of Rs 199.50 and Rs 201

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with stop loss above Rs 1482 for targets of Rs 1405 and Rs 1388

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1690 and target of Rs 1800

Buy SpiceJet with a stop loss of Rs 130 and target of Rs 139

Sell Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1821 and target of Rs 1770

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Castrol India with target at Rs 134 and stop loss at Rs 125

Buy Raymond with target at Rs 620 and stop loss at Rs 580

Sell ITC with target at Rs 235 and stop loss at Rs 245