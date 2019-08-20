Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The BSE Sensex gained 52.16 points at 37,402.49 while the Nifty50 rose 6.10 points to 11,053.90 and formed bearish candle which resembles a Shooting Star kind of pattern on daily scale as there was selling pressure at higher levels.

The index faced stiff resistance from previous week's high placed around 11,145 levels, which could be hurdle in near term, experts feel.

The broader markets outperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.3 percent and Smallcap index climbing 0.5 percent.

According to the pivot charts, key support level is placed at 11,012.17, followed by 10,970.43. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,121.27 and 11,188.63.

Nifty Bank closed at 28,186.10, down 30.90 points on August 19. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,065.43, followed by 27,944.77. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,387.83 and 28,589.57.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Manappuram Finance with stop loss at Rs 119 and target of Rs 128

Buy REC with stop loss at Rs 144 and target of Rs 153

Sell Tata Steel with stop loss at Rs 363 and target of Rs 351

Sell Cummins India with stop loss at Rs 597 and target of Rs 575

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 785 and target of Rs 827

Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 800 and target of Rs 760

Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 221 and target of Rs 205

Buy Axis Bank around Rs 683 with stop loss of Rs 675 and target of Rs 700

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Colgate Palmolive with target at Rs 1240 and stop loss at Rs 1200

Buy PVR with target at Rs 1500 and stop loss at Rs 1410

Sell Coal India with target at Rs 190 and stop loss at Rs 203

Sell HDFC Bank with target at Rs 2170 and stop loss at Rs 2235