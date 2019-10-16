Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The market ended higher for the third consecutive October 15 with Nifty closing above 11,800 after eight trading session. The Sensex ended 291.62 points higher at 38,506.09, while Nifty was up 87.10 points at 11,428.30.

Market breadth was in favour of declines as 1,353 shares declined, 1,091 shares advanced, while 184 shares remained unchanged.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,359.5, followed by 11,290.7. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,479.7 and 11,531.1.

Nifty Bank closed with a gain of 373.15 points at 28,555.1. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,262.6, followed by 27,970.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,771.2 and 28,987.3.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 625, target of Rs 650

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 150, target of Rs 165

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6940, target of Rs 7120

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1200, target of Rs 1260

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1600, target of Rs 1645

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Zee Entertainment with stop loss at Rs 235 and target of Rs 275

Buy Shriram Transport Finance with stop loss at Rs 1020 and target of Rs 1120

Buy Mindtree with stop loss at Rs 690 and target of Rs 780

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 129 and target of Rs 123

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 574, target of Rs 605

Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 62,450, target of Rs 64,100

Buy Adani Transmission above Rs 241 with stop loss of Rs 235 for target of Rs 260