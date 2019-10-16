Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 625, target of Rs 650 and Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 150, target of Rs 165.
The market ended higher for the third consecutive October 15 with Nifty closing above 11,800 after eight trading session. The Sensex ended 291.62 points higher at 38,506.09, while Nifty was up 87.10 points at 11,428.30.
Market breadth was in favour of declines as 1,353 shares declined, 1,091 shares advanced, while 184 shares remained unchanged.
According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,359.5, followed by 11,290.7. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,479.7 and 11,531.1.
Nifty Bank closed with a gain of 373.15 points at 28,555.1. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,262.6, followed by 27,970.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,771.2 and 28,987.3.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 625, target of Rs 650
Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 150, target of Rs 165
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6940, target of Rs 7120
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1200, target of Rs 1260
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1600, target of Rs 1645
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Zee Entertainment with stop loss at Rs 235 and target of Rs 275
Buy Shriram Transport Finance with stop loss at Rs 1020 and target of Rs 1120
Buy Mindtree with stop loss at Rs 690 and target of Rs 780
Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 129 and target of Rs 123
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 574, target of Rs 605
Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 62,450, target of Rs 64,100
Buy Adani Transmission above Rs 241 with stop loss of Rs 235 for target of Rs 260

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
