App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Glenmark Pharma with target at Rs 440 and stop loss at Rs 418 and HDFC Bank with target at Rs 2280 and stop loss at Rs 2215.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bulls were back in action on Dalal Street with the Nifty 50 reclaiming 11,000 and Sensex climbing above 37,000 levels on August 8. Media reports suggesting a potential rollback of surcharge on the super-rich and a delay in vehicle registration fees by a year lifted sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rallied 636.86 points or 1.74 percent to close at 37,327.36 while the Nifty 50 rose 177 points or 1.63 percent to 11,032.50, forming a bullish candle on daily charts.

All sectoral indices closed in green with Auto rallying the most with 3 percent gains. Auto, FMCG, IT, Metal and Realty indices gained 1-2 percent.

Close

The broader markets underperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.7 percent and Smallcap index climbing a percent.

related news

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,897.67, followed by 10,762.83. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch for out are 11,112.67 and 11,192.83.

The Nifty Bank closed at 28,110.45, up by 408.40 points on August 8. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,685.13, followed by 27,259.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,381.63 and 28,652.87.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1300, target of Rs 1360

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1410, target of Rs 1450

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3300, target of Rs 3410

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2210, target of Rs 2270

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 475 and target of Rs 500

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 377 and target of Rs 396

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1138 and target of Rs 1180

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 154 and target of Rs 165

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Glenmark Pharma with target at Rs 440 and stop loss at Rs 418

Buy HDFC Bank with target at Rs 2280 and stop loss at Rs 2215

Buy JSW Steel with target at Rs 235 and stop loss at Rs 215

Buy Reliance Industries with target at Rs 1200 and stop loss at Rs 1128

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.