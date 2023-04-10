 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks as bulls push indices to a month's high

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 10, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

A falling wedge formation and an Inverse Head and Shoulder pattern have both broken out on DLF. We are able to clearly observe a Bullish Marubozu candlestick pattern on the weekly time period

Nifty50 may find resistance at the 17,600-17,800 zone and, if these levels get surpassed, then all eyes on the psychological 18,000 mark.

Bulls retained their reign on Dalal Street for the second consecutive week ended April 6, taking the Nifty50 to a one-month peak and the BSE Sensex near its psychological 60,000 mark, especially after the Reserve Bank slammed the brakes on rate hikes.

The Nifty50 climbed 239 points or 1.4 percent to 17,599, and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly scale, making higher highs higher lows for second consecutive week. The index returned above the 50-day EMA (exponential moving average) with the momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) giving a positive crossover, indicating the favourable trend.

Hence, the Nifty50 may find resistance at the 17,600-17,800 zone and, if these levels get surpassed, then all eyes on the psychological 18,000 mark, with supports at 17,500-17,300 and 17,200 levels, experts said.

"One should not become complacent and should not rule out the possibility of a breather after the steep rally. 17,500-17,400 is likely to cushion any short-term blip, while the sacrosanct support lies around the bullish gap of 17,200 in the comparable period," Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One said.