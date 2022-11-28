 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 trading ideas for December series as market seems ready for new highs

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 28, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

According to experts, 18,450-18,500 is likely to be a crucial area for further upside. If the said zone sustains, then new highs are possible in the coming days, with support at 18,300, followed by 18,000 levels

After taking a breather, the market regained momentum and scaled a record high in the week ended November 25 on the back of positive global cues. Buying binge by foreign investors and a fall in crude oil also aided the rally.

The Nifty50 closed above 18,500 for the first time in history, rising more than a percent during the week and formed bullish engulfing pattern on the daily charts, indicating positive mood at Dalal Street. The index is now around 100 points away from its record high of 18,604 seen on October 19 last year, while the BSE Sensex and Bank Nifty crossed their previous record high levels.

On the weekly charts, there was a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining October 18, 2021 and November 14, 2022. Even on a monthly scale, the index has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining October 1, 2021, and September 1, 2022. Also the index has been trading well above all key exponential moving averages.

Hence, 18,450-18,500 is expected to be a crucial area for further upside. If the said zone sustains, then new highs are possible in the coming days, with support at 18,300, followed by 18,000 levels, experts said, adding on the option side, 19,000 strike has attracted a lot of open interest, indicating the crucial resistance point.

"I think 18,600 and 18,750 are the next levels to watch out for, above which the path towards next milestone of 19,000 unfolds. The ‘buy on decline’ strategy continues to pay rich dividend to market participants and hence, there is no harm on continuing the same," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, said.

The immediate support zone is now visible in the vicinity of 18,400 – 18,300, whereas the actual base now shifts higher towards 18,100. As long as the Nifty manages to defend this territory, there is no reason to worry for, Sameet feels.