 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Top 10 picks for next 3-4 weeks as Nifty50 looks set to trade within a range

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

Indian Hotels seems to be taking support from a strong upwards sloping support trendline on the weekly timeframe from the last 22 months and the stock has broken out of a downwards sloping parallel channel pattern on the daily timeframe which can be used as a confluence towards the bullish view.

The Nifty50 has crucial support in the 17,700-17,900 area, hence as long as it holds the same, 18,200-18,300 appear likely in the coming sessions.

The market seems to be inching upwards gradually along with a shift in support as the Nifty50 climbed higher for the third week in a row, rising half a percent in the week ended February 17. The index has formed a bullish candle with upper and lower shadows on the weekly scale, indicating volatility.

Further, it has been making higher high for the week gone by, and higher low for second straight week. The index has breached the Budget day's high but there was some selling pressure at higher levels, leading to a close at 17,944.

The Nifty50 has crucial support in the 17,700-17,900 area, hence as long as it holds the same, 18,200-18,300 appear likely in the coming sessions, experts said.

Even the Options data indicated that 18,000 strike has maximum open interest on the Call as well as Put side, indicating a tug-of-war between bulls and bears.