App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thermax jumps over 4% on order win worth Rs 340 crore

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Thermax added 4.3 percent intraday Monday as company won an order worth Rs 340 crore.

The company has concluded an order of Rs 340 crore from a leading Indian steel manufacturer for a specially designed boiler, electric turbo generators and ancillary equipment for their production facility in Maharashtra, India.

The specially designed boiler will use waste gases produced in the steel manufacturing process to generate high-pressure steam for power generation using high-efficiency reheat cycle.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning.

M.S. Unnikrishnan, MD & CEO of Thermax said, "Our proven expertise in providing solutions for waste heat recovery from industrial processes that help in optimising energy usage has led Thermax to win this repeat order from the customer."

At 10:00 hrs Thermax was quoting at Rs 1,060, up Rs 7.25, or 0.69 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,375.00 and 52-week low Rs 835.05 on 09 January, 2018 and 26 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.91 percent below its 52-week high and 26.94 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 10:05 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.