Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterlite Tech share price up 3% on 'multi-million' contract from Telekom Albania

Sterlite in partnership with Cognity will design, deploy and manage Telekom Albania's move to a digital platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Sterlite Technologies gained 3 percent intraday on December 19 after the company bagged “multi-million” digital contract from Telekom Albania.

The company, in partnership with Cognity, a leading European systems integrator, had signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic digital transformation agreement with Telekom Albania, the first mobile communications company in Albania, the global data networks innovator said.

Telekom Albania would move to a digital platform designed, deployed and managed by Sterlite and Cognity over the next seven years, it said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 114.10, up Rs 2.30, or 2.06 percent, on the BSE at 1448 hour.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sterlite Technologies

