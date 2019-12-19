Sterlite Tech share price up 3% on 'multi-million' contract from Telekom Albania

Shares of Sterlite Technologies gained 3 percent intraday on December 19 after the company bagged “multi-million” digital contract from Telekom Albania.

The company, in partnership with Cognity, a leading European systems integrator, had signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic digital transformation agreement with Telekom Albania, the first mobile communications company in Albania, the global data networks innovator said.

Telekom Albania would move to a digital platform designed, deployed and managed by Sterlite and Cognity over the next seven years, it said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 114.10, up Rs 2.30, or 2.06 percent, on the BSE at 1448 hour.