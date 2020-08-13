S&P 500 dips at open as labor market rebound falters

The S&P 500 and Dow indexes dipped at the open on Thursday as weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million last week, but that was likely due to the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement that discouraged some from filing claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.33 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 27,922.51 and the S&P 500 opened lower by 7.40 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,372.95.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.62 points, or 0.13 percent, to 11,026.86 at the opening bell.