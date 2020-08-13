172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|sp-500-dips-at-open-as-labor-market-rebound-falters-5697571.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500 dips at open as labor market rebound falters

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.33 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 27,922.51.

Reuters

The S&P 500 and Dow indexes dipped at the open on Thursday as weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million last week, but that was likely due to the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement that discouraged some from filing claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.33 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 27,922.51 and the S&P 500 opened lower by 7.40 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,372.95.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.62 points, or 0.13 percent, to 11,026.86 at the opening bell.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 07:55 pm

