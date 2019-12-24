App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Solara Active Pharma share price rises 3% on merger nod

SCPL and the company are both engaged in the manufacture and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences rallied 2.74 percent intraday on December 24 after getting approval from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for merger with Strides Chemicals.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturer on December 23 said the Mumbai bench of NCLT on December 20 had pronounced an order sanctioning the scheme of merger between Strides Chemicals Private Limited (SCPL), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited and their respective shareholders.

The appointed date for the merger is September 1, 2018, it added.

Close

In September last year, the board of directors of the company had approved the amalgamation of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Strides Chemicals Private Limited with the company by way of a scheme of amalgamation.

related news

SCPL and the company are both engaged in the manufacture and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry.

The scheme of merger will simplify management structure leading to better administration; the elimination of duplication, and rationalisation of administrative expenses; simplify the shareholding structure and reduce shareholding tiers.

The stock was quoting at Rs 447.90, up Rs 8.95, or 2.04 percent on the BSE at the time of publishing this copy.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.