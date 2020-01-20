App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shri Bajrang Power gets Sebi's go-ahead for IPO

Shri Bajrang Power, which filed draft papers with the regulator in September 2018, obtained its "observations" on January 17, latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise up to Rs 500 crore through an initial share-sale. The company, an integrated manufacturer of long steel products in the country, is the first one to get a clearance this year from the regulator to float an IPO.

Shri Bajrang Power, which filed draft papers with the regulator in September 2018, obtained its "observations" on January 17, latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noted.

Sebi's observations are very necessary for any company to launch public issue such as initial public offer (IPO), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.

Close

Going by the draft papers, Shri Bajrang Power's IPO comprises equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating up to Rs 500 crore.

related news

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and for other general corporate purposes.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Equirus Capital and SBI Capital Markets will manage the company's IPO. The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #Business #IPO - News #Market news #SEBI #Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.