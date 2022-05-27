Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

State-owned CIL on Thursday said it is planning to divest 25 per cent stake in its unlisted arm Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and will go for the subsequent listing of the subsidiary on stock exchanges after obtaining further clearances.
Moody's lowers GDP growth forecast for India to 8.8% as inflation bites
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has lowered its growth forecast for India for the current calendar year by 30 basis points from 9.1 percent to 8.8 percent.
For the next year, the agency has retained its forecast of 5.4 percent.
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is offering a stake to foreign companies in its ultra deepsea gas discovery and a high-pressure, high-temperature block in the KG basin as it looks for financial and technological help to bring the challenging fields to production.
Hindalco Industries Q4 Results
Hindalco Industries Limited (Hindalco), on May 26, reported a 100 percent rise in its consolidated net profit of Rs 3,851 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 1,928 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit increased 4.8 percent from Rs 3,675 crore earned during the October–December period.
Consolidated revenue for one of the largest metals company in India rose 37.7 percent on-year to Rs 55,764 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 40,507 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue rose 11 percent from the net revenue of Rs 50,272 crore recorded in the previous quarter.
For the full-year period from April to March 2022, the consolidated net profit grew more than three-fold or 294.2 percent to Rs 13,730 crore from Rs 3,483 crore achieved in FY21.
Asian Markets trade higher:
Wall Street ends higher:
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday after optimistic retail earnings outlooks and waning concerns about overly aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve put investors in a buying mood.
All three major U.S. stock indexes posted solid gains, with economically sensitive consumer discretionary and microchip stocks beating the broader market.
The tech-laden Nasdaq surged the most - its 2.7% advance was powered by gains in Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 516.91 points, or 1.61%, to 32,637.19; the S&P 500 gained 79.11 points, or 1.99%, to 4,057.84; and the Nasdaq Composite added 305.91 points, or 2.68%, to 11,740.65.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 76 points or 0.47 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,252 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
After seeing a downtrend for three straight days, the Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on May 26 as buying in metal, IT, power, realty and banking stocks supported the market.
At close, the Sensex was up 503.27 points, or 0.94%, to 54,252.53 and the Nifty was up 144.40 points, or 0.90%, to 16,170.20.
Amid mixed global cues, the Indian market opened on a positive note in the morning but soon erased all the early gains and turned negative. A sudden buying in the afternoon trade helped indices to turn positive and ended near the day's high.
Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Apollo Hospitals, SBI and HDFC Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included ITC, UPL, Divis Labs, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries.
Among sectors, Nifty Bank, Metal and PSU Bank indices rose 2-3 percent each and Information Technology index added 1 percent. However, FMCG index ended marginally lower.
The BSE midcap index rose 1.4 percent and smallcap index added 0.78 percent.
