Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 16,300; RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys positive contributors

Rakesh Patil
May 18, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, IT, Power, Realty and Pharma indices up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also up 1 percent each.

May 18, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

JUST IN | Axis Bank hiked MCLR across tenures by 35 bps, reported CNBC-TV18.

May 18, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Aptech enters into alliance with HCL Technologies

Aptech has entered into an alliance for India territory with HCL Technologies (HCL), to support programs for IT aspirants to become job ready.

The program, named Aptech IT Careers Powered by HCL Technologies, will leverage the HCL Edtech platform to provide content, labs and capstone in engineering, digital technologies, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science, as per the press release.

May 18, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

MEP Infrastructure signs contract agreement with NHAI

MEP Infrastructure Developers' step-down subsidiary viz. Bhalaji Toll Road Private Limited (BTRPL) has signed the contract agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of collection of user fee at DHILWAN FEE PLAZA at Jalandar- Amritsar Section of NH-1 in the State of Punjab.

The NHAI has issued a work order dated 17th May, 2022 and as per the said Work Order, the commercial operation has commenced from today i.e. 18th May, 2022 at 08.00:00 hrs and the period of the said Contract is starting from 18th May, 2022 (08.00:00 hrs) to 18th August, 2022 (07.59:59 hrs) i.e. 3 (three) months or till the new agency is in place whichever is earlier.This is for your information and records.

May 18, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

May 18, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Ashoka Buildcon arm gets order worth Rs 1,080 crore

Ashoka Buildcon informs that Ashoka Baswantpur Singnodi Road Private Limited (SPY), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India ("NHAI") on May 17, 2022, for the Project viz. "Development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highways from KM162.500 to KM 203.100 Baswantpur to Singnodi section of NH-150C (Package IV of
Akkalkot-KNT/TS Border) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The SPV has been incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of the ompany for the execution of this Project as per requirement of concession agreement.

The accepted bid project cost is Rs 1,079 crore.

May 18, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Nifty Metal index fell 0.5 percent dragged by the NALCO, Jindal Steel, SAIL India

May 18, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors 

As the dollar index fell after a good retail sales data from US, there was some positivity all over as risk on sentiments took over from risk aversion pertaining in the last seven days.

Rupee to identify at 77.55 unchanged as Asian currencies still lower against the dollar despite European currencies gaining particularly the Euro and GBP. Range for the day 77.30 to 77.80.

Dips near to 77.30 need to be bought by importers while exporters may sell above 77.60 to 77.70 levels.

May 18, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Results Today: