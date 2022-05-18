Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 16,300; RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys positive contributors

May 18, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark indices are expected to open on a flat to negative note as suggested by early trends on SGX Nifty. Both US and European markets closed with firm gains. On Tuesday benchmark indices closed with stupendous gains. Yesterday’s rally was the biggest in the last three months.

Investor sentiments got a boost after the announcements regarding the easing of lockdown in Shanghai. We believe this trend will continue and the indices can further rally towards 16500 and present the right time to pick quality stocks.

On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 16,400 followed by 16,500 and on the downside 16,000 and 15,750 will act as strong support. The key resistance level for Bank Nifty is 34,500 followed by 34,800 and on the downside 33,800 and 33,400 will act as strong support.