Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 16,300; RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys positive contributors

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, IT, Power, Realty and Pharma indices up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also up 1 percent each.
JUST IN | Axis Bank hiked MCLR across tenures by 35 bps, reported CNBC-TV18.
Aptech enters into alliance with HCL Technologies
Aptech has entered into an alliance for India territory with HCL Technologies (HCL), to support programs for IT aspirants to become job ready.
The program, named Aptech IT Careers Powered by HCL Technologies, will leverage the HCL Edtech platform to provide content, labs and capstone in engineering, digital technologies, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science, as per the press release.
MEP Infrastructure signs contract agreement with NHAI
MEP Infrastructure Developers' step-down subsidiary viz. Bhalaji Toll Road Private Limited (BTRPL) has signed the contract agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of collection of user fee at DHILWAN FEE PLAZA at Jalandar- Amritsar Section of NH-1 in the State of Punjab.
The NHAI has issued a work order dated 17th May, 2022 and as per the said Work Order, the commercial operation has commenced from today i.e. 18th May, 2022 at 08.00:00 hrs and the period of the said Contract is starting from 18th May, 2022 (08.00:00 hrs) to 18th August, 2022 (07.59:59 hrs) i.e. 3 (three) months or till the new agency is in place whichever is earlier.This is for your information and records.
Ashoka Buildcon arm gets order worth Rs 1,080 crore
Ashoka Buildcon informs that Ashoka Baswantpur Singnodi Road Private Limited (SPY), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India ("NHAI") on May 17, 2022, for the Project viz. "Development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highways from KM162.500 to KM 203.100 Baswantpur to Singnodi section of NH-150C (Package IV of
Akkalkot-KNT/TS Border) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana.
The SPV has been incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of the ompany for the execution of this Project as per requirement of concession agreement.
The accepted bid project cost is Rs 1,079 crore.
Nifty Metal index fell 0.5 percent dragged by the NALCO, Jindal Steel, SAIL India
Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors
As the dollar index fell after a good retail sales data from US, there was some positivity all over as risk on sentiments took over from risk aversion pertaining in the last seven days.
Rupee to identify at 77.55 unchanged as Asian currencies still lower against the dollar despite European currencies gaining particularly the Euro and GBP. Range for the day 77.30 to 77.80.
Dips near to 77.30 need to be bought by importers while exporters may sell above 77.60 to 77.70 levels.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on May 18 with Nifty above 16300.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 230.63 points or 0.42% at 54549.10, and the Nifty was up 66.30 points or 0.41% at 16325.60. About 1487 shares have advanced, 342 shares declined, and 68 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp, NTPC and Tata Steel.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark indices are expected to open on a flat to negative note as suggested by early trends on SGX Nifty. Both US and European markets closed with firm gains. On Tuesday benchmark indices closed with stupendous gains. Yesterday’s rally was the biggest in the last three months.
Investor sentiments got a boost after the announcements regarding the easing of lockdown in Shanghai. We believe this trend will continue and the indices can further rally towards 16500 and present the right time to pick quality stocks.
On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 16,400 followed by 16,500 and on the downside 16,000 and 15,750 will act as strong support. The key resistance level for Bank Nifty is 34,500 followed by 34,800 and on the downside 33,800 and 33,400 will act as strong support.
ICICI Direct:
Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to negative note today on the back of mixed global cues. The likely mild weakness comes amid a mixed trend in other Asian markets despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight, boosted by solid retail sales data.
US markets ended higher on the back of gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data and positive comments from the Fed chairman about the economy.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 77.56 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 77.56.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 144.17 points or 0.27% at 54462.64, and the Nifty was up 34.50 points or 0.21% at 16293.80.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets may begin the session on a cautious note amid weakness in SGX Nifty, although US markets jumped sharply in overnight trades. Our call of the day suggests that after yesterday’s spectacular rebound, the door is open for additional Nifty recovery gains.
However, cautious optimism is likely to be the preferred theme amidst headwinds like WPI inflation hitting 15.08% in April, European commission cutting Eurozone growth forecast lower, WTI crude oil struggling to hold $115 per barrel, and relentless selling from the FIIs camp as they sold shares worth Rs 36,682 mark in May so far.
Technically speaking, the Nifty has support at 15971 and below the same, it could swiftly move to 15671 mark. The index could find strength only above 16607 mark on closing basis with 200- DMA at 17253 mark.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
Three stocks - GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank - remained under the F&O ban for May 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 2,192.44 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 2,294.42 crore worth of shares on May 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Walmart Q1 profit dragged down as inflation takes a bite
Walmart reported stronger sales for its fiscal first quarter, but its profit took a beating as the nation's largest retailer grappled with surging inflation on food and fuel and higher costs from a snarled global supply chain.
The company also on Tuesday cut its full-year earnings forecast, sending shares down more than 8% in morning trading. Click To Read More
Oil prices climb on hopes of China demand recovery
Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday on hopes of demand recovery in China as the country gradually eases some of its strict COVID-19 containment measures.
Brent crude futures were up $1.15, or 1.0%, at $113.08 a barrel at 0042 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.62, or 1.4%, to $114.02 a barrel, paring some losses after oil prices fell by around 2% in the previous session.
DLF Q4 profit declines 15.1% to Rs 405.33 crore
Real estate major DLF on May 17 reported a 15.1 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 405.33 crore for the quarter ended in March versus Rs 477.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said that the residential business exhibited a record performance in the fiscal with new sales bookings of Rs 7,273 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 136 percent.
The rental income grew 10 percent Y-o-Y; supported by 67 percent rebound in retail income. The consolidated revenue stood at Rs 4,533 crore as compared to Rs 4,385 crore last year.
IOC Q4 Earnings:
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, on Tuesday reported a 31.4 per cent drop in the fourth quarter net profit as record refining margins were wiped away by a margin squeeze in petrochemicals and losses on auto fuel sales.
Standalone net profit of Rs 6,021.88 crore, or Rs 6.56 a share, in January-March, compared with Rs 8,781.30 crore, or Rs 9.56 per share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Sequentially, the profit was higher than Rs 5,860.80 crore in the previous quarter.
For the fiscal April 2021 to March 2022, IOC posted the highest-ever revenue by any Indian corporate at Rs 7.28 lakh crore or USD 96 billion (standalone). Consolidated revenue, after including earnings of subsidiaries like CPCL, came at Rs 7.36 lakh crore.
Ethos raises Rs 141.68 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
India’s largest luxury and premium watch retailer Ethos on May 17 mopped up Rs 141.68 crore from nine anchor investors, ahead of its IPO.
The public issue will open for subscription on May 18 and close on May 20.
The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised the allocation of 16.14 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 878 per share.
BofA revises Nifty target to 16,000
BofA has revised to 16,000 from 17,000 the Nifty target for the end of the calendar year 2022, citing a faster than expected interest rate hiking cycle by the US Federal Reserve.
The brokerage house also said in a negative scenario, the Nifty's valuation multiple can shrink to 15.8x (LTA) with its target at 13,700 points, implying a 15 percent downside from current levels. Click To Read More
Japan's Q1 GDP shrinks
Japan's economy fell for the first time in two quarters in the first three months of the year as COVID-19 curbs hit the service sector and the Ukraine war and surging commodity prices created new headaches for consumers and businesses.
The world's No 3 economy shrank at an annualised rate of 1 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) figures showed, versus a 1.8 percent contraction seen by economists. It translated into a quarterly drop of 0.2 percent, the Cabinet Office data showed, versus market forecasts for a 0.4 percent drop.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services announces buyback of shares
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has announced buyback of fully paid up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each not exceeding 14.55 lakh equity shares (representing 0.98% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on March 31, 2022) at a price of Rs 1,100 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 160 crore (excluding tax and other buyback related expenses).
Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation: Jerome Powell
Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday underscored the Federal Reserve's determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession.
The Fed's increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The economy usually slows as a result.
Govt weighs selling part of BPCL instead of full stake: Report
India is considering selling up to a quarter of state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd after failing to attract suitors for the whole firm, two officials said, as the government's divestment programme moves slower than expected.
New Delhi is considering inviting bids for a 20%-25% stake in BPCL, instead of an outright sale of its entire 52.98% holding, the two government officials, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
Asian markets trade mixed
Wall Street ends sharply higher:
Wall Street finished sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by Apple, Tesla and other megacap growth stocks after strong retail sales in April eased worries about slowing economic growth.
Ten of the 11 major S&P sector indexes advanced, with financials, materials, consumer discretionary and technology all gaining more than 2%.
Investors were cheered by data showing U.S. retail sales increased 0.9% in April as consumers bought motor vehicles amid an improvement in supply and frequented restaurants.
The S&P 500 climbed 2.02% to end the session at 4,088.85 points.
The Nasdaq gained 2.76% to 11,984.52 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.34% to 32,654.59 points.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, with a loss of 61 points or 0.37 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,208 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Bharti Airtel Q4 Result
Bharti Airtel Ltd (Airtel), on May 17, reported a 165 percent growth in consolidated net profit of Rs 2,008 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2021-22 as against Rs 759 crore recorded a year ago partially aided by a higher exceptional item of Rs 906 crore. On a sequential basis, the profit has inched up 142 percent from Rs 830 crore earned during the October–December period.
Consolidated revenues for the second largest telecom company by subscriber base in India rose 22 percent on-year to Rs 31,500 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 25,747 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue is higher 5.5 percent from the revenue of Rs 29,867 crore recorded in the previous quarter.
Market on Tuesday
The Indian equity market extended gains to a second day on May 17 on buying across sectors despite Life Insurance Corporation of India disappointing investors on its debut day.
At close, the Sensex was up 1,344.63 points, or 2.54 percent, at 54,318.47, and the Nifty was up 417 points, or 2.63 percent, at 16,259.30.
All the Sensex and Nifty50 stocks ended in the green. Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Coal India, JSW Steel and ONGC were among the top Nifty gainers.
Among sectors, the Nifty metal index added 6.8 percent, while Bank, Auto, PSU Bank, Energy, IT and Pharma indices rose 1-3 percent.
Broader markets performed in line with the benchmarks, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices gaining more than 2percent each.