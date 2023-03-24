 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asia trades lower, US markets gain

Rakesh Patil
Mar 24, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading lower, while US markets ended on a positive note.The Nifty futures were trading flat around 17,053 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST.

March 24, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Vedanta Resources likely in discussions to sell 10 per cent stake in India arm

Vedanta Resources has reached out to investors for a strategic stake sale of up to 10 percent in India-listed Vedanta Ltd as the conglomerate will have to repay debt amounting to $2 billion maturing in June.

It may also leverage the cash flows of the domestic subsidiary and upstreaming the borrowed funds by moving them to the parent via dividend payouts. Vedanta has denied the stake-sale plans.

March 24, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Japan inflation slows to 3.1 percent in February

Japan's consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed Friday, slowing from the four-decade highs seen in previous months.

It is the first deceleration in over a year and marks a drop from January, when consumer prices jumped 4.2 percent on-year -- the highest level since September 1981, fuelled in part by higher energy bills.

March 24, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

Asian shares falter on banking concerns, bonds bet on last rate hikes

Asian shares were lower on Friday as lingering banking stability concerns gripped Wall Street, while bonds bet the recent slew of rate hikes by central banks will be among the last of the cycle, allowing for policy relief later in the year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%% on Friday, erasing some of the recent gains to be up 1.7% for the week. Japan's Nikkei also slid 0.4%.

March 24, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

Oil falls as US holds off refilling strategic reserve

Oil prices fell on Friday, extending the previous day's losses, on worries about potential oversupply after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years.

Brent crude futures slid 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.43 a barrel by 0039 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $69.44 a barrel.

March 24, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Hindustan Aeronautics, and retained Biocon and Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for March 24. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

March 24, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

RBI to conduct 5-day Variable Rate Repo auction on March 24

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 23 said it will conduct a 5-day Variable Rate Repo auction for a notified amount of Rs 75,000 crore.

“On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a fine-tuning 5-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction for the fortnight beginning March 24, 2023 instead of the main operation of a 14-day variable rate Repo/ Reverse Repo auction,” RBI said in a release.

The auction will take place on March 24 between 10:30 am and 11 am. The reversal of funds will take place on March 29.

March 24, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

Accenture forecasts Q3 revenue below estimates at about $16.7 billion

Accenture Plc on Thursday lowered its annual revenue and profit forecasts and said it would cut about 2.5 percent of workforce, or 19,000 jobs, the latest sign that the worsening global economic outlook was sapping corporate spending on IT services.

Accenture now expects annual revenue growth to be between 8 percent and 10 percent compared to the previous projection of 8 percent to 11 percent increase.

March 24, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net sold shares worth Rs 995.01 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 1,668.85 crore on March 23, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.