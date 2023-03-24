Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asia trades lower, US markets gain

March 24, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Vedanta Resources likely in discussions to sell 10 per cent stake in India arm

Vedanta Resources has reached out to investors for a strategic stake sale of up to 10 percent in India-listed Vedanta Ltd as the conglomerate will have to repay debt amounting to $2 billion maturing in June.

It may also leverage the cash flows of the domestic subsidiary and upstreaming the borrowed funds by moving them to the parent via dividend payouts. Vedanta has denied the stake-sale plans.