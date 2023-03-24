Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asia trades lower, US markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading lower, while US markets ended on a positive note.The Nifty futures were trading flat around 17,053 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST.
Vedanta Resources likely in discussions to sell 10 per cent stake in India arm
Vedanta Resources has reached out to investors for a strategic stake sale of up to 10 percent in India-listed Vedanta Ltd as the conglomerate will have to repay debt amounting to $2 billion maturing in June.
It may also leverage the cash flows of the domestic subsidiary and upstreaming the borrowed funds by moving them to the parent via dividend payouts. Vedanta has denied the stake-sale plans.
Japan inflation slows to 3.1 percent in February
Japan's consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed Friday, slowing from the four-decade highs seen in previous months.
It is the first deceleration in over a year and marks a drop from January, when consumer prices jumped 4.2 percent on-year -- the highest level since September 1981, fuelled in part by higher energy bills.
Asian shares falter on banking concerns, bonds bet on last rate hikes
Asian shares were lower on Friday as lingering banking stability concerns gripped Wall Street, while bonds bet the recent slew of rate hikes by central banks will be among the last of the cycle, allowing for policy relief later in the year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%% on Friday, erasing some of the recent gains to be up 1.7% for the week. Japan's Nikkei also slid 0.4%.
Oil falls as US holds off refilling strategic reserve
Oil prices fell on Friday, extending the previous day's losses, on worries about potential oversupply after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years.
Brent crude futures slid 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.43 a barrel by 0039 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $69.44 a barrel.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
The National Stock Exchange has added Hindustan Aeronautics, and retained Biocon and Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for March 24. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
RBI to conduct 5-day Variable Rate Repo auction on March 24
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 23 said it will conduct a 5-day Variable Rate Repo auction for a notified amount of Rs 75,000 crore.
“On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a fine-tuning 5-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction for the fortnight beginning March 24, 2023 instead of the main operation of a 14-day variable rate Repo/ Reverse Repo auction,” RBI said in a release.
The auction will take place on March 24 between 10:30 am and 11 am. The reversal of funds will take place on March 29.
Accenture forecasts Q3 revenue below estimates at about $16.7 billion
Accenture Plc on Thursday lowered its annual revenue and profit forecasts and said it would cut about 2.5 percent of workforce, or 19,000 jobs, the latest sign that the worsening global economic outlook was sapping corporate spending on IT services.
Accenture now expects annual revenue growth to be between 8 percent and 10 percent compared to the previous projection of 8 percent to 11 percent increase.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net sold shares worth Rs 995.01 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 1,668.85 crore on March 23, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
TPG to sell 7.62% stake worth Rs 800 crore in Campus Activewear via block deal at Rs 345 per share, Sources told to CNBC-TV18.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 369.10, down Rs 3.40, or 0.91 percent.
Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Friday, as investors weigh remarks from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said federal emergency actions to back up failed regional banks could be used again if necessary.
Bank of England hikes rates by 25 bps
The Bank of England raised interest rates by a further quarter of a percentage point on Thursday and said it expects the surge in British inflation to cool faster than before, despite a surprise jump in price growth announced on Wednesday.
Sounding more upbeat about the outlook for the country's slow pace of economic growth, the BoE's nine rate-setters voted 7-2 in favour of a 25 basis-point increase in Bank Rate to 4.25%.
Asian markets are trading lower with Hang Seng , Kospi, Shanghai Composite down 0.5% each
Wall Street ends higher as Janet Yellen vows actions to safeguard deposits
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday as market participants were reassured by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's reassurances that measures will be taken to keep Americans' deposits safe.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.14 points, or 0.23%, to 32,105.25, the S&P 500 gained 11.75 points, or 0.30%, to 3,948.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 117.44 points, or 1.01%, to 11,787.40.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 39.50 points or 0.23 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,046.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian equity benchmark snapped a two-day winning streak to end lower on March 23 amid weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points ignoring the banking crisis.
At close, the Sensex was down 289.31 points, or 0.50 percent, at 57,925.28 and the Nifty was down 75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 17,076.90.
After a weak start, the market remained rangebound. Last-hour selling erased all the mid-session gains with the market ending lower.
State Bank of India, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Auto were among the major Nifty losers. The gainers included Hindalco Industries, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki and JSW Steel.
A mixed trend was seen on the sectoral front. Realty, bank, information technology and PSU bank were down 0.5-1 percent, while buying was seen in metal, FMCG and power names.
The BSE midcap index shed 0.4 percent, while the smallcap index ended flat.