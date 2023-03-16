Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase losses, trade in the green; BPCL, Titan, HUL top gainers, metals drag

March 16, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Morgan Stanley retains ‘overweight’ stance on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance stock price opened in the red on March 16 even after Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight stance on the stock.

The global research firm has retained its positive outlook on the stock with target of Rs 8,000 per share, an upside of 40 percent from its current market price.

According to the research firm, competitive intensity in mortgages has eased relative to the third quarter and growth has picked up. B2B sales finance business has also picked up after slowing post-festive season, it said.