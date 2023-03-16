 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase losses, trade in the green; BPCL, Titan, HUL top gainers, metals drag

Rakesh Patil
Mar 16, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BPCL, Titan Company, Divis Labs, Nestle India and HUL are among the top gainers on the Nifty.

March 16, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Market at 11 am

At 11:00 am, Sensex was up 184.08 points or 0.32 percent at 57,739.98, Nifty 50 was up 44.60 points or 0.26 percent at 17,016.80.

About 1062 shares advanced, 1991 shares declined, and 111 shares were unchanged.

March 16, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

On NSE

Large Deals
CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
Birlasoft36549273.751
Adani Ports30067685.52.06
Ambuja Cements41405369.751.53
Easy Trip27987846.91.31
HDFC Bank90051552.91.4
HDFC Bank92211551.251.43
Infosys110981408.751.56
Jaiprakash Pow7289186.050.44
Larsen509021601.1
Larsen537521601.16
March 16, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Morgan Stanley retains ‘overweight’ stance on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance stock price opened in the red on March 16 even after Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight stance on the stock.

The global research firm has retained its positive outlook on the stock with target of Rs 8,000 per share, an upside of 40 percent from its current market price.

According to the research firm, competitive intensity in mortgages has eased relative to the third quarter and growth has picked up. B2B sales finance business has also picked up after slowing post-festive season, it said.

March 16, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Data Patterns share price was trading at Rs 1,307.3, down 0.8 percent, on the BSE.

March 16, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

BSE 500

Recovery from Day's Low
CompanyCMPHigh LowGain from Day's Low
Adani Trans958.75 976.00
905.85		5.84%
Network 1852.65 52.85
49.80		5.72%
Hikal300.55 305.35
286.05		5.07%
CHEMPLAST SANMA374.75 376.15
359.90		4.13%
TV18 Broadcast29.55 29.83
28.40		4.05%
Adani Power201.80 205.90
194.55		3.73%
BEML1,170.55 1,173.95
1,129.10		3.67%
MOTHERSON68.45 72.00
66.05		3.63%
Route1,282.75 1,283.00
1,238.25		3.59%
Alembic Pharma499.00 500.00
481.95		3.54%
March 16, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Orient Paper board approves capex of Rs 475 crore facility in Madhya Pradesh

Orient Paper and Industries said board of directors has approved the capital expenditure of Rs 475 crore towards modernisation and debottlenecking of manufacturing facility at Amlai, Madhya Pradesh. The project will improve operating capacity of the paper mill to 400 tonnes per day and is likely to be completed in 24 months.

Orient Paper and Industries was quoting at Rs 37.85, up Rs 0.57, or 1.53 percent.

March 16, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

JPMorgan View On Titan 

-Overweight rating, target at Rs 3,000
-Titan is a preferred discretionary play
-Expect market share gains to be core growth driver supported by strategic initiatives
-Believe company is well placed to achieve jewellery revenue of targeted 20 percent compounded annually over FY22-27
-Expect margin to stay stable at 12-13 percent
-Drag from rising gold prices & growing share of exchange should be mitigated by better mix

March 16, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices extended the opening losses and trading near the day's low.

The Sensex was down 320.19 points or 0.56% at 57,235.71, and the Nifty was down 97.70 points or 0.58% at 16,874.50. About 708 shares advanced, 2180 shares declined, and 93 shares unchanged.