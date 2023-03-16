Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase losses, trade in the green; BPCL, Titan, HUL top gainers, metals drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BPCL, Titan Company, Divis Labs, Nestle India and HUL are among the top gainers on the Nifty.
Market at 11 am
At 11:00 am, Sensex was up 184.08 points or 0.32 percent at 57,739.98, Nifty 50 was up 44.60 points or 0.26 percent at 17,016.80.
About 1062 shares advanced, 1991 shares declined, and 111 shares were unchanged.
On NSE
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Birlasoft
|36549
|273.75
|1
|Adani Ports
|30067
|685.5
|2.06
|Ambuja Cements
|41405
|369.75
|1.53
|Easy Trip
|279878
|46.9
|1.31
|HDFC Bank
|9005
|1552.9
|1.4
|HDFC Bank
|9221
|1551.25
|1.43
|Infosys
|11098
|1408.75
|1.56
|Jaiprakash Pow
|728918
|6.05
|0.44
|Larsen
|5090
|2160
|1.1
|Larsen
|5375
|2160
|1.16
Morgan Stanley retains ‘overweight’ stance on Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Finance stock price opened in the red on March 16 even after Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight stance on the stock.
The global research firm has retained its positive outlook on the stock with target of Rs 8,000 per share, an upside of 40 percent from its current market price.
According to the research firm, competitive intensity in mortgages has eased relative to the third quarter and growth has picked up. B2B sales finance business has also picked up after slowing post-festive season, it said.
'Credit Suisse to collapse next,' says author who predicted Lehman Brothers crash
Robert Kiyosaki is author of the bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad. Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to shore up its liquidity and investor confidence.
Data Patterns share price was trading at Rs 1,307.3, down 0.8 percent, on the BSE.
#OnCNBCTV18 | Original investors have stayed back & invested more. Looking to increase the addressable market by 10x. Currently, we continue to grow at a rate of 40%, says Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan of Data Patterns pic.twitter.com/tQyoSeYy08— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 16, 2023
BSE 500
|Company
|CMP
|High Low
|Gain from Day's Low
|Adani Trans
|958.75
| 976.00
905.85
|5.84%
|Network 18
|52.65
| 52.85
49.80
|5.72%
|Hikal
|300.55
| 305.35
286.05
|5.07%
|CHEMPLAST SANMA
|374.75
| 376.15
359.90
|4.13%
|TV18 Broadcast
|29.55
| 29.83
28.40
|4.05%
|Adani Power
|201.80
| 205.90
194.55
|3.73%
|BEML
|1,170.55
| 1,173.95
1,129.10
|3.67%
|MOTHERSON
|68.45
| 72.00
66.05
|3.63%
|Route
|1,282.75
| 1,283.00
1,238.25
|3.59%
|Alembic Pharma
|499.00
| 500.00
481.95
|3.54%
Orient Paper board approves capex of Rs 475 crore facility in Madhya Pradesh
Orient Paper and Industries said board of directors has approved the capital expenditure of Rs 475 crore towards modernisation and debottlenecking of manufacturing facility at Amlai, Madhya Pradesh. The project will improve operating capacity of the paper mill to 400 tonnes per day and is likely to be completed in 24 months.
Orient Paper and Industries was quoting at Rs 37.85, up Rs 0.57, or 1.53 percent.
JPMorgan View On Titan
-Overweight rating, target at Rs 3,000
-Titan is a preferred discretionary play
-Expect market share gains to be core growth driver supported by strategic initiatives
-Believe company is well placed to achieve jewellery revenue of targeted 20 percent compounded annually over FY22-27
-Expect margin to stay stable at 12-13 percent
-Drag from rising gold prices & growing share of exchange should be mitigated by better mix
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices extended the opening losses and trading near the day's low.
The Sensex was down 320.19 points or 0.56% at 57,235.71, and the Nifty was down 97.70 points or 0.58% at 16,874.50. About 708 shares advanced, 2180 shares declined, and 93 shares unchanged.
Hot Stocks | Here is why you should bet on NALCO, HCL Technologies, BPCL for short term
NALCO has given a consolidation breakout on the daily chart, suggesting a rise in optimism. Besides, the rally was backed by a rise in volume. The stock has sustained above the critical moving averages on the daily chart.
Nifty PSU Bank index shed over 1 percent dragged by UCO Bank, J&K Bank, Bank of Maharashtra
NACL Industries shares gain 7% as arm gets environment clearance
NACL Industries share price rose 7 percent as subsididary NACL Multichem has received environment clearance from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), to establish manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.
The facility will manufacture various agrochemicals, synthetic organic chemicals and fluorine-based chemicals with a production capacity of 264.615 TPD and co-generation power plant (6 MW).
Tyres and Rubber Stocks in focus
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Eastern Treads
|29.99
|10.22
|1
|Dolfin Rubbers
|123.4
|0
|1166
|Goodyear
|1065.7
|0.13
|291
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Vamshi Rubber
|19.83
|-9.99
|265
|Somi Conveyor
|36.25
|-2.26
|4
|Rubfila Intl
|68.8
|-1.83
|1850
|JK Tyre & Ind
|147.1
|-1.41
|16323
|TVS Srichakra
|2607.1
|-1.54
|305
|Ceat
|1386
|-0.64
|449
|Balkrishna Ind
|1946.3
|-0.82
|1945
|Pix Transmis
|744
|-1.31
|25
|MRF
|81811
|-0.32
|40
|Indag Rubber
|107
|-0.28
|146
DLF shares gain on recording sales worth Rs 8,000 crore in pre-formal launch of project 'The Arbour'
DLF share price gained in the early trade as company witnessed record breaking pre-formal launch sales of more than Rs 8,000crores for its luxury high-rise residences, The Arbour, is located at DLF Sixtythree on Golf Course Extension in Sector 63, Gurugram.
BSE Metal index shed 3 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel
Stock Exchanges freezed Patanjali Foods promoter group entities 292.5 million shares for not meeting minimum public shareholding norm within stipulated deadline
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Paint stocks in focus as crude oil price trade around USD 74
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Kansai Nerolac
|391.35
|-0.58
|33367
|Indigo Paints
|1051
|-0.49
|19745
|Akzo Nobel
|2313.05
|-0.33
|307
|Sirca Paints
|608.25
|-0.16
|1067
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Shalimar Paints
|148.3
|1.13
|108
|Indigo Paints
|1051.5
|-0.44
|19410
|Asian Paints
|2846
|0.66
|80193
|Sirca Paints
|608.25
|-0.16
|1067
|Berger Paints
|595.3
|0.7
|117919
|Akzo Nobel
|2310.9
|-0.42
|306
Samvardhana Motherson International Large Trade | 23.2 crore shares (3.7% equity) change hands via block deals
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened marginally lower on March 16.
The Sensex was down 90.13 points or 0.16% at 57,465.77, and the Nifty was down 23.20 points or 0.14% at 16,949. About 797 shares advanced, 987 shares declined, and 113 shares unchanged.
Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel and ONGC were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were BPCL, Power Grid, Titan Company, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints.
Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for KPIT Technologies, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Indian Energy Exchange today
KPIT Technologies surged 9 percent to Rs 847 on the NSE and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy trading volumes. The stock has recouped most of its losses seen since March 3, with trading above all key moving averages (9, 21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA).
DLF’s The Arbour witnesses pre-formal launch sales worth Rs 8,000 crore
DLF witnessed record breaking pre-formal launch sales of Rs 8,000+ crores for its luxury high-rise residences, The Arbour, is located at DLF Sixtythree on Golf Course Extension in Sector 63, Gurugram.
Bond Yields Updates:
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 13 paise lower paise at 82.73 per dollar on against close of 82.60.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading weak in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 16900.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 517.85 points or 0.90% at 57,038.05, and the Nifty was down 76.70 points or 0.45% at 16,895.50.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
The National Stock Exchange has retained Indiabulls Housing Finance, and GNFC in its F&O ban list for March 16. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Sebi action against promoters group will not affect business, says Patanjali
Patanjali Foods Limited on March 16 said that Sebi's action against the company's promoters and the promoters' group will not affect the financial performance and its business.
Earlier, the stock exchanges put a freeze on 292.58 million shares of promoter group entities of Patanjali Foods Ltd for not meeting the minimum public shareholding norm within the stipulated deadline. Read More
Short Call | Will the bears loosen the grip on midcaps and is rising uncertainty taking toll on realty shares?
Some rules of the market never change, one of them being that high interest rates is bad news for equities. Even Dalal Street veterans are talking about moving a part of their portfolio into fixed income mutual funds and bank FDs.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,271.25 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 1,823.94 crore on March 15, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Even as the entire Asian pack is reeling in the red, Indian equity markets are likely to see a gap-up opening in Thursday trades. Intra-day, the markets may continue to witness bouts of volatility owing to chaos in the global financial sector after the problem at Swiss bank Credit Suisse came to the fore even as investors were coming to terms post the fallout of the US-based Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
Hence the trading theme revolves around the dramatic spreading of the banking crisis. The ongoing brutal pessimism can also be blamed on relentless selling by FIIs camp, with the overseas investors selling local shares to the tune of Rs 1,271 crore on Wednesday. Technically, Nifty’s biggest hurdles are at its 200-DMA at 17,447 mark, while immediate support is seen at 16,601 mark.
Investors’ Meetings on March 16
Oil regains some ground after falling to 2021 lows
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, clawing back some ground from more than one-year lows hit in the previous session as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators.
Brent crude futures rose 85 cents, or 1.2%, to $74.54 per barrel by 0107 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 74 cents, or 1.1%, to $68.35 a barrel.
Both benchmarks rose by more than $1 earlier in Thursday's session.
Energy Prices Update:
Rajani Sinha | Chief Economist
India’s exports in February recorded a contraction of 8.8% (y-o-y) from a 1.3% growth in the previous month reflective of weak global demand. While both oil and non-oil exports contracted, oil exports fell sharply by 28.8% y-o-y. Imports continued to stay below USD 52 billion-mark, a level not seen for almost a year.
India's trade deficit remained below USD 20 billion for the second month in a row after a gap of 8 months. While moderation in trade deficit is a positive, it is mainly due to lower value of imports amid softening commodity prices. In the months to come, import performance will remain crucial to gauge the pulse of domestic demand. Export slowdown is likely to aggravate further amid uncertain global scenario.
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.
Global Surfaces IPO subscribes 12.21 times on final day
The maiden public issue of Global Surfaces received a healthy response from investors on its final day of booking on March 15 as it garnered bids for 9.46 crore equity shares as against an offer size of 77.49 lakh shares, subscribing 12.21 times.
All investors participated in the offer with retail portion being subscribed 5.12 times and the portion set aside for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors) being booked 33.10 times. The pie reserved for qualified institutional buyers was also bought fully on last day of the offer, subscribing 8.95 times.
SEBI Amends Foreign Portfolio Investor Regulations
-Foreign portfolio investors must inform board about any changes within 7 days
-Depository participants must inform board about any changes within 2 days
-The word ‘Forthwith’ is replaced by 7 days & 2 days in FPI regulations
Sumitomo Wiring likely to sell 3.4% stake in Samvardhana Motherson
Sumitomo Wiring Systems is likely to sell a 3.4 percent stake in Samvardhana Motherson International, via a block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported on March 15, citing sources.
The floor price of the deal will be Rs 69.9 per share, persons privy to the development told the news channel. This will mark a discount of almost 9 percent as against the current stock price. The overall deal size will be $195 billion.
Shriram Finance is looking to sell 15% stake in housing finance arm for Rs 1,000 crore, reported Mint.
It has received interest from PE players such as Barings Equity. The deal is expected to be completed by March end. Post this sale, the stake in housing finance arm to drop to 70%, it added.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
Markets extended the negative tone for yet another session and lost nearly half a percent. Initially, the Nifty index opened gap-up but selling pressure in index majors pared all the gains in no time and gradually pushed the index below the 17,000 mark as well.
Most sectors traded in sync with the move and ended lower wherein banking, financials and realty were among the top losers. Interestingly, the broader indices showed some resilience and ended almost unchanged.
Mixed global cues are currently weighing on the sentiment in absence of any major trigger from the domestic front. On the index front, Nifty has the next crucial support at the 16,800 mark while 17,200-17,300 would act as a hurdle in case of a rebound. We reiterate our negative view and suggest continuing with “sell on rise” until we see some sign of reversal.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINRspot closed 11 paise higher at 82.60, due to weakness in the equity markets and risk off sentiments globally. Over the near term, we expect a range of 82.20 and 83.00 on spot.
Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54 billion as it seeks to calm investor fears
Credit Suisse on Thursday said it was taking "decisive action" to strengthen its liquidity by borrowing up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a broader bank deposit crisis.
The Swiss bank's problems have shifted the focus for investors and regulators from the United States to Europe, where Credit Suisse led a selloff in bank shares after its largest investor said it could not provide more financial assistance because of regulatory constraints.
Regulators in the private banking hub on Wednesday had sought to ease investor fears around Credit Suisse, which added to broader worries sparked by last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, two U.S. mid-size firms.
Oil slumps nearly 5% to lowest in more than a year
Oil prices plunged by nearly 5 percent on Wednesday to settle at the lowest levels in more than a year on concerns that a crisis of confidence in the banking sector could trigger a recession and cut demand.
Crude recovered some of its earlier losses along with benchmark equity indexes after Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse, which had earlier seen shares fall as much as 30 percent.
Both crude benchmarks hit their lowest levels since December 2021 and have fallen for three straight days. Brent crude settled down $3.76, or 4.9 percent lower, at $73.69 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) closed down $3.72, or 5.2 percent lower, at $67.61.
Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday, and investors bought gold, bonds and the dollar as fear of a banking crisis was reignited by fresh troubles at Credit Suisse, leaving markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.
Wall Street down as Credit Suisse sparks fresh bank selloff
US stocks pared losses late on Wednesday but the Dow and S&P 500 still closed lower, as problems at Credit Suisse revived fears of a banking crisis, eclipsing bets on a smaller US rate hike this month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.83 points, or 0.87%, to 31,874.57, the S&P 500 lost 27.36 points, or 0.70%, to 3,891.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.90 points, or 0.05%, to 11,434.05.
SGX Nifty:
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 46 points or 0.27 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,020 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.