Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sharda Cropchem declines 5%, approves fund raising upto Rs 400cr

Shares of Sharda Cropchem declined 5 percent intraday Tuesday as company decided to raise funds of upto Rs 400 crore.

The company in its meeting held on June 25, approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or equity linked securities such as warrants, convertible securities, GDR or ADR or FCCBs including but not limited to through preferential issue and / or qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode up to Rs. 400 crore.

At 15:04 hrs Sharda Cropchem was quoting at Rs 368, down Rs 13, or 3.41 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 510.40 and 52-week low Rs 360 on 03 July, 2017 and 23 March, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.9 percent below its 52-week high and 2.22 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 21.43 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 17.17. The latest book value of the company is Rs 120.06 per share

First Published on Jun 26, 2018 03:14 pm

