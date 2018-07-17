Sell Larsen & Toubro, target Rs 1240: Jayant Manglik

Jayant Manglik

Though Larsen & Toubro has witnessed a swift rebound off late but it has failed to cross its resistance barrier placed around multiple moving averages - 50 & 100-EMA on the daily chart, which resulted in a formation of a fresh shorting pivot.

We recommend using any intraday bounce to create fresh shorts in the range of Rs 1,288-1,294 for target of Rs 1240. It closed at 1279.80 on July 16, 2018.

