App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Dish TV, target Rs 68: Vinay Rajani

We advocate creating fresh shorts in the given range of Rs 71.50-72.50, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vinay Rajani

Dish TV has been under pressure for more than a year as it witnessed a gradual decline. After its multiple failed attempts to cross its resistance barrier of long-term average i.e. 200-EMA on the daily chart, it has formed a fresh shorting pivot.

Indications are in the favour of a breakdown in near future. We advocate creating fresh shorts in the given range of Rs 71.50-72.50 for target of Rs 68. It closed at Rs 72.10 on July 2, 2018.

Disclaimer: The author is Technical Analyst, PCG Desk, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 08:43 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.