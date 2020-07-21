SEBI reviews stress testing methodology for commodity derivatives

The decision has been taken in consultation with clearing corporations (CCs), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday reviewed stress testing methodology for commodity derivatives to address the concern regarding high stress loss figures on positions with early pay-in.
While calculating the residual losses, for positions on which early pay-in are given by the clients/brokers, and margin exemption are granted on such positions, CCs have been permitted to consider the 'margin exemption granted' or 'value of early paid-in goods', whichever is lower, as 'margins supporting those positions, it added.
For each client, residual loss will be equal to loss due to client's close-out position minus margin supporting his specific positions.According to Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of Samco Group, the review will have no implications for traders or investors. It only has a limited impact to the extent of computing commodity clearing corporation's solvency levels in cases of stress tests conducted by them.