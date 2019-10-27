Samvat 2076: Top stocks that may give great returns this Diwali

Markets remained highly volatile in the last one year amid domestic, as well as international cues, including the general election outcome, the Union Budget, RBI policy announcements, corporate rate cut, US-China trade talks, the Brexit deal etc.

From the last Muhurat trading session (November 7, 2018), the Nifty rose 1,131.85 points (10.75 percent) while the Sensex added 4,306.47 points (12.31 percent).

In this Diwali special, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra lists down stocks recommended by various brokerages with the potential for giving great returns on Samvat 2076.