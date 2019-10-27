App
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2019 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samvat 2076: Top stocks that may give great returns this Diwali

In this Diwali special, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra lists down stocks recommended by various brokerages with the potential for giving great returns on Samvat 2076.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Markets remained highly volatile in the last one year amid domestic, as well as international cues, including the general election outcome, the Union Budget, RBI policy announcements, corporate rate cut, US-China trade talks, the Brexit deal etc.

From the last Muhurat trading session (November 7, 2018), the Nifty rose 1,131.85 points (10.75 percent) while the Sensex added 4,306.47 points (12.31 percent).

In this Diwali special, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra lists down stocks recommended by various brokerages with the potential for giving great returns on Samvat 2076.

Watch the video to know more.

First Published on Oct 27, 2019 08:44 am

tags #markets #Samvat 2076

