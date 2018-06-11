App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sagar Cements jumps 6% after May sales surge 18%

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 869.95 and an intraday low of Rs 845.05.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Sagar Cements soared 6 percent on Monday morning as investors cheered healthy production and sales trends for the month of May.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 869.95 and an intraday low of Rs 845.05.

The cement company reported a standalone production jump of 15 percent for May at 1.84 lakh tonnes, while its sales rose 18 percent at 1.81 lakh tonnes on a year on year basis.

On a consolidated basis, its production rose 18 percent to 2.45 lakh tonnes, while sales grew 19 percent at 2.43 lakh tonnes year on year.

The stock has lost over 13 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 5 percent. At 09:39 hrs Sagar Cements was quoting at Rs 860.10, up Rs 41.30, or 5.04 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 09:42 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

