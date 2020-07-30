App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens lower at 74.84 per dollar

Choppiness is likely to continue near 75 levels and the pair could slip towards 74.5, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 74.84 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 74.79, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

Indian rupee ended marginally higher at 74.79 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 74.83.

At 10:12 IST, the Sensex was up 231.07 points or 0.61% at 38302.20, and the Nifty was up 66.60 points or 0.59% at 11269.50.
Volatility could be seen in the rupee and other EM currencies due to FOMC meet. However, choppiness is likely to continue near 75 levels and the pair could slip towards 74.5, said ICICIdirect.


The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 74.95 in the last session. The open interest rose 40.6% in the last session, it added.

Oil prices dipped on Thursday as a surge of coronavirus infections around the globe raised fears a rebound in fuel demand would stutter just as major oil producers are set to raise output in August.

The dollar was mired at a more than two-year low on Thursday as the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to limit damage from the pandemic as surging new coronavirus cases hamper the economy.
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

