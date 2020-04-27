App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee extends gains, trades higher at 76.11 per dollar

Once the said support of 77 mark is taken out, the domestic currency looks inclined to witness further depreciation towards the level of 77.50, says Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee has extended the early gains and trading higher by 34 paise at 76.11 per dollar, helped by buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened higher by 28 paise at 76.17 per dollar against Friday's close of 76.45.

At 11:49 IST, the Sensex was up 672.58 points or 2.15% at 31999.80, and the Nifty was up 195.35 points or 2.13% at 9349.75.

Close

Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not be fast enough to catch up with the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

related news

"After gaining some lost ground, the Indian rupee again succumbed to selling pressure, registering losses of 0.51 percent to finish the day at 76.45 mark on the back of renewed weakness in domestic equities and a strengthening US dollar. However, the local unit ended the volatile week marginally higher by 0.10 percent," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"Market participants continue to gauge the contraction in economic activity throughout the world as a fall-out of the coronavirus pandemic for further cues. The bumpy ride looks to continue for the domestic currency as there is no end in sight to this pandemic, where the level of 77 will act as a strong cushion area. Once the said support of 77 mark is taken out, the domestic currency looks inclined to witness further depreciation towards the level of 77.50," she added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.