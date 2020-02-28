Rupee falls 38 paise versus dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Friday. It has opened lower by paise 38 at 71.93 per dollar versus Thursday's close 71.55.

On Thursday, the Indian rupee ended at 71.55 against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback overseas.

According to the forex traders, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range as gains were restricted by sustained foreign fund outflows and robust selling in domestic equities.

Oil prices fell for a sixth straight session on Friday and were on track for about a 12% weekly fall, the biggest in more than four years, as the spread of the coronavirus outside China raised fears of slowing global demand.

The dollar nursed losses on Friday after its worst day against the euro in nearly two years, as the global spread of the coronavirus fired up expectations for a US rate cut and pushed the hunt for yield elsewhere.