Road infra: Q4 results to reflect softening input costs, better NHAI awarding and execution

The rising pace of project awarding by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is seen as increasing the momentum in road projects for building highways and expressways. With this, the pace of road construction is also expected to improve further, according to analysts.

Additionally, the higher budgetary allocation for roads in the recent Union Budget is also seen as supporting road construction.

The profitability of road construction companies is expected to improve in the March quarter due to softening of commodity prices. With a robust and diversified order book, a healthy bidding pipeline, and softening commodity prices, most brokerage firms are bullish on road infrastructure companies.

“With a spurt in project awarding by NHAI, order books of road construction companies are likely to spike on a QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) basis. Plus, acceleration in execution, along with stability in commodity prices, will result in decent QoQ EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) growth for the companies,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Dipti Sharma