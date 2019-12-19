App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Home Finance share price falls to all-time low

The stock has lost 94 percent of its market value on BSE in Calendar 2019, so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Equities | Nifty50 as on 31 December 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on 13 December 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,127
Reliance Home Finance share price was locked in 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 2.49, also the all-time low for the stock, on BSE on December 19, a day after the company sought permission from banks to repay Rs 91.78 crore to its retail bondholders due next month.

As per a PTI report, the company owes Rs 91.78 crore, principal and the interest, to 19,964 retail bondholders but is unable to pay because of a restraint placed by the lenders as it is undergoing is a bank-led resolution process. The instruments are maturing on January 3 and 15.

A recent media report had said the bondholders were staring at the risk of taking a hit on their investments because of the restrictions.

Close

The stock has lost 94 percent of its market value on BSE in Calendar 2019 so far.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 10:32 am

