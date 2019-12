Reliance Home Finance share price falls to all-time low

Equities | Nifty50 as on 31 December 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on 13 December 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,127

Reliance Home Finance share price was locked in 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 2.49, also the all-time low for the stock, on BSE on December 19, a day after the company sought permission from banks to repay Rs 91.78 crore to its retail bondholders due next month.

As per a PTI report, the company owes Rs 91.78 crore, principal and the interest, to 19,964 retail bondholders but is unable to pay because of a restraint placed by the lenders as it is undergoing is a bank-led resolution process. The instruments are maturing on January 3 and 15.

A recent media report had said the bondholders were staring at the risk of taking a hit on their investments because of the restrictions.

The stock has lost 94 percent of its market value on BSE in Calendar 2019 so far.