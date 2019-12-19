Reliance Home Finance share price falls to all-time low

The stock has lost 94 percent of its market value on BSE in Calendar 2019, so far.
Reliance Home Finance share price was locked in 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 2.49, also the all-time low for the stock, on BSE on December 19, a day after the company sought permission from banks to repay Rs 91.78 crore to its retail bondholders due next month.
As per a PTI report, the company owes Rs 91.78 crore, principal and the interest, to 19,964 retail bondholders but is unable to pay because of a restraint placed by the lenders as it is undergoing is a bank-led resolution process. The instruments are maturing on January 3 and 15.
A recent media report had said the bondholders were staring at the risk of taking a hit on their investments because of the restrictions.
