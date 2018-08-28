Ramco System gains 4% on launch of Ramco global payroll on Microsoft Dynamics 365

Shares of Ramco System gained more than 4 percent intraday Tuesday as company launched Ramco global payroll software on Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Microsoft and Ramco Systems strengthened their partnership with the launch of Ramco Global Payroll on Microsoft Dynamics 365 thus bringing a powerful combination of talent and payroll on a unified platform infused with Microsoft AI capabilities around Chatbots and Facial recognition.

Ramco Systems has been a Microsoft powerhouse for more than two decades. With Frictionless Employee Experience gaining wide acceptance, this collaborative strategy will showcase the technology and innovative strides both organizations are embarking on to enable and empower digital enterprises of the future.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, “The partnership between two leaders in Talent & Payroll will deliver best of technology and enterprise-led innovations in a scalable and secure platform."

At 13:12 hrs Ramco System was quoting at Rs 374.90, up Rs 8.95, or 2.45 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil