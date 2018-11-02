Puravankara Q2 profit flat at Rs 21.6 cr; revenue up 34% to Rs 500 cr

Realty firm Puravankara reported flat net profit at Rs 21.54 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 21.14 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 499.28 crore during July-September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 371.53 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Ashish R Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Ltd, said: "A great quarter with a good rise in sales volume and bookings. The overall volumes sold during the quarter registered almost a 100 percent increase from the year ago quarter.