Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 10:38 PM IST

Puravankara Q2 profit flat at Rs 21.6 cr; revenue up 34% to Rs 500 cr

Its net profit stood at Rs 21.14 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Realty firm Puravankara reported flat net profit at Rs 21.54 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 21.14 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 499.28 crore during July-September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 371.53 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Ashish R Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Ltd, said: "A great quarter with a good rise in sales volume and bookings. The overall volumes sold during the quarter registered almost a 100 percent increase from the year ago quarter.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 10:27 pm

