Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSP Projects rises 3% after receipt of work orders from various clients

The work-orders valued at Rs 52.07 crore were from the period of April to June 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of PSP Projects gained 3 percent in an intraday trade on Monday as the company announced receipt of work-orders from various clients.

The work orders valued at Rs 52.07 crores were from the period April 01, 2018 to June 30, 2018 from various clients for industrial, institutional and residential project.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.24 percent or Rs 1.15 at Rs 479.15.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 494.95 and an intraday low of Rs 484.00.

At 13:15 hrs the stock was quoting at Rs 493.00, up Rs 13.85, or 2.89 percent.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 02:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PSP Projects

