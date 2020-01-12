App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 85% Indian mutual fund investors come from top 30 cities: Report

Paytm Money's report suggests that the trends observed in 2019 will affect the investment patters in 2020

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's mutual funds industry is yet to see wider participation from the population. A new report suggests that 85 percent Indian MF investors are from the top 30 cities only.

"India remains an extremely underpenetrated country, especially with respect to investing in instruments such as mutual funds," a Paytm Money report said on January 10.

"More than 85 percent of investors in mutual funds come from the top 30 Indian cities. This signifies that the rest of India, comprising a majority of the population remains conservative in its choice of investment instrument," the report added.

Close

However, Indians from all demographics are fast adopting investments.

related news

The report suggests that the trends observed in 2019 will affect the investment patters in 2020. The report reflected 18,792 out of 19,100 pin codes invested with Paytm Money, within the first year of its operations.

Year 2019 saw a massive adoption trend by investors across cities, towns and villages with a substantial share of investors coming from the younger population.

The reports also suggests that over 65 percent of its investors are between the age group of 18-30 years. Many of these investors are students and first-time employees.

It also found that India’s youth and first-time investors are choosing new instruments to invest and newer mechanisms to do so.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Jan 12, 2020 09:10 am

tags #investment #Mutual Funds

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.