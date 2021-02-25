NSE adds 16 stocks to the F&O segment starting March series; here's the list

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 25 decided to add 16 stocks to the futures & options (F&O) segment with effect from February 26, the first day of March series.

These 16 stocks are Alkem Laboratories, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, AU Small Finance Bank, City Union Bank, Deepak Nitrite, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, IRCTC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Navin Fluorine International, Pfizer, PI Industries and Trent.

"The new contracts will be available for trading from February 26, 2021," the exchange said in its circular.

With the addition of these 16 stocks, the total number of stocks that will be available for trading in the derivative segment of the NSE has increased to 156.