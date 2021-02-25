English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

NSE adds 16 stocks to the F&O segment starting March series; here's the list

The new contracts will be available for trading from February 26, 2021, the exchange said in its circular.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 11:28 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 25 decided to add 16 stocks to the futures & options (F&O) segment with effect from February 26, the first day of March series.

These 16 stocks are Alkem Laboratories, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, AU Small Finance Bank, City Union Bank, Deepak Nitrite, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, IRCTC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Navin Fluorine International, Pfizer, PI Industries and Trent.

"The new contracts will be available for trading from February 26, 2021," the exchange said in its circular.

With the addition of these 16 stocks, the total number of stocks that will be available for trading in the derivative segment of the NSE has increased to 156.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Market news #Nifty
first published: Feb 25, 2021 11:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.