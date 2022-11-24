 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nifty at 18,200-18,150 to act as cushion for bulls, bet on these 3 stocks for healthy returns

Kunal Shah
Nov 24, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

The banking index remains in a buy-on-dip mode as long as the mentioned support levels are held. The momentum oscillators are in the buy zone which will confirm the strength of the index.

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities

The bears continued to hold their grip and the Nifty50 index saw selling pressure around the resistance zone of 18,300-18,350.

The options data indicates a hurdle at 18,300 where the highest open interest was built up a day before the monthly expiry.

The index lower-end support is visible at 18,200-18,150 which will act as a cushion for the bulls. The bulls need to cross the level of 18,350 decisively to continue the momentum on the upside towards the 18,500 level.

The Bank Nifty index continued its outperformance and the index managed to hold the critical support zone 42,500-42,400. The index on the upside faces a hurdle at 43,000 where the highest open interest was built up on the Call side.

