NCC rises nearly 5% on orders win worth Rs 2,061cr in June

Shares of NCC rose nearly 5 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as company received new orders worth Rs 2,060.96 crore in the month of June 2018.

The company has received four new orders totalling to Rs 2060.96 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of June 2018. Out of this, three orders totalling to Rs 1997.51 crore pertain to buildings division and one order of Rs 63.45 crore pertain to water & environment division.

All these orders are received from various central and state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

The execution period of the aforesaid projects is ranging from 9 months to 36 months.

The company has so far received new orders of Rs 3668.78 crore (exclusive of GST) up to June, 2018, i.e. in the first three months of the current financial year.

At 09:30 hrs NCC was quoting at Rs 99.35, up Rs 2.50, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil