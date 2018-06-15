App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motilal Oswal AMC is betting on these 2 spaces, should you?

Manish Sonthalia of Motilal Oswal AMC cites regulatory approvals as well as reduction in price erosion in the US as reasons for the upmove in pharma stocks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pharmaceutical stocks have been buzzing in trade in June so far. The Nifty Pharma index is up around 11 percent, while frontline names such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin and

Aurobindo Pharma, among others, are seeing a strong surge.

So, what's driving this upmove? Manish Sonthalia of Motilal Oswal AMC cites regulatory approvals as well as reduction in price erosion in the US as reasons for the upmove. He told CNBC-TV18 that should result in more business for generic pharma companies.

Sonthalia said valuations are now at comfortable levels after the massive selloff earlier this year. “The environment is very conducive now and what were challenges two years ago, could turn out to be opportunities.”

He is quite bullish on the midcap space given the ‘plethora of opportunities’ post the recent correction. "One could pick and choose stocks from this segment and in some cases valuations have halved too."

Among sectors, Sonthalia is currently downbeat on the IT space but remains bullish on consumer names, especially in the organised retailing side. "While valuations in some consumer names could be higher, their growth potential may justify them."
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 11:13 am

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.