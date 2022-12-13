 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview | This fund manager believes ITC should be trading at Rs 200

Shailaja Mohapatra
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

There are only two people who know the Nifty target. One is God. The other is a liar. No one knows where the markets will go, Manu Rishi Guptha said

Manu Rishi Guptha

Hotelier-turned-fund manager Manu Rishi Guptha first dabbled in the stock market in 1993. His goal: More pocket money. Guptha was in college then. “I realised the kind of money that can be made from the stock market after I saw a picture of Harshad Mehta with his lavish car collection. He was the highest tax-payer at the time,” Guptha said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

With two of his friends, he launched a small fund in college, pooling in money from classmates, teachers and family members. In 2.5 years, the fund managed to double everyone’s investments, he claims. Unilever, Pooja Granites, Sunku Auto, and Citicorp Securities were some of the stocks they invested in.

After 25 years in the hospitality industry, Guptha is back in the portfolio management service industry. His fund MRG Capital, incepted in 2019, has a little under Rs 100 crore in assets under management (AUM) and the top holdings include Infosys, ICICI Securities and Tata Chemicals. Edited excerpts from the interview:

What is your current market outlook? Do you believe the Indian markets are overvalued?

Our markets are about two standard deviations above the long-term average. Look from a macro-economic perspective. There's a war raging on with uncertainty in oil prices, there’s churn in fiat currencies, and volatility in the dollar index. In the US, the yield curve has not been as inverted in the last 40 years as it is now. There are a lot of unknown variables in the global stock markets and a bad news might come any time soon.