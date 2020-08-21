Max Healthcare makes decent debut on bourses, shares hit 5% upper circuit on BSE

Max Healthcare Institute made a decent debut on bourses on August 21 as it got listed at Rs 107 on BSE and jumped 5 percent soon to get locked at the upper circuit at Rs 112.35.

The stock is part of the 'T' group of securities on BSE and it will be in the trade-for-trade segment for 10 trading sessions.

Max Healthcare is the country’s second-largest healthcare chain by revenue.

The combined Max Healthcare is a product of a court-approved scheme of amalgamation involving the merger and demerger of the healthcare assets and business of Radiant Life & Max Healthcare and the residual Max India (following the divestment of Max Bupa and demerger Antara Living).

The entity is being led by first-generation entrepreneur Abhay Soi and backed by a private equity player KKR.