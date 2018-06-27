Markets@Moneycontrol: Sensex tanks 270 pts, Nifty ends below 10,700

Moneycontrol News

Benchmark indices ended sharply lower amid weak global cues, dragged by oil, banking & financials and infra stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 272.93 points to 35,217.11 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 97.80 points to 10,671.40 while the Nifty Midcap index shed 277 points on weak market breadth. About four shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.