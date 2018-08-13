Markets@Moneycontrol: Monday blues take over D-Street, Sensex falls over 200 points

Moneycontrol News

Looks like equities had a case of Monday blues as benchmarks ended on a lower note, courtesy a fall in banks as well as a weak rupee. The Indian currency fell on the back of a sharp drop in Turkish lira against the US dollar. As a result, it had a negative impact on other emerging market currencies and that led to a fall in the rupee as well, on fears of a spill-over effect. The Nifty managed to give up 11,400-mark, while the Sensex fell over half a percent.

